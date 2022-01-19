State's prisons say tests, vaccines are keeping Covid at bay for inmates, staff

The Michigan Department of Corrections says that Covid testing of staff and inmates has been a big part of keeping COVID-19 at bay

"We were the second state in the country to have tested every single prisoner," said spokesman Chris Gautz.

The MDOC has administered more than 1.5 million tests at their 28 facilities across the state.

"We’re continuing to do tens of thousands of tests every week around the state, so those numbers continue to grow," Gautz said.

MDOC reports more than 10,000 inmates have been vaccinated and boosted.

"When we have prisoners that get very sick or prisoners who pass away, we see prisoners who knew them or were around them that contact us," Gautz said. "(They) say I refused it before, but now I want it."

More than 150 prisoners have passed away from Covid since the pandemic began in the state prison system. Right now four prisoners are in the hospital with Covid.

MDOC reports more than 14,500 prisoners have refused to take the vaccine.

"There’s not a way we can mandate prisoners to take the vaccine, the most we can do is strongly encourage and show them how important it is," Gautz said.

Jails too have had to navigate a rapidly changing pandemic and now the highly contagious omicron variant. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for example reports 56 inmates in their Jail have Covid, but the Sheriff says those prisoners came to the jail with the coronavirus.

They’re following CDC guidelines, enforcing mask-wearing, using temperature checks, and frequently testing for COVID-19.

"We want to be sure that we’re doing the right thing," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. "And that we’re staying safe among us all - and at other facilities in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office."