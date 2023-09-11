Steel from Ground Zero unveiled in Rochester as Sept. 11 memorial

The unveiling of a new memorial in Rochester that honors victims of the Sept. 11 attacks is part of several other ceremonies going on Monday.

A fateful day wedged in the minds of Americans everywhere, first responders around Metro Detroit paid homage to those that suffered 22 years ago and the first responders who came to the aid of victims at the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

In Rochester, a block of metal looks like any other rusted piece of steel. But its symbolism extends well beyond what one can see.

"Today is the first day the steel reached has reached its final resting place on the granite," said Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik. "We received it last year from retired members from the New York fire department, so this is the welcoming home of its final place of honor here in heroes point."

Cieslik said it symbolized the first responders who sacrificed themselves that day and the firefighters, paramedics, and police that still do today.

"And to have it here in the community for people to come by to be able to sit and think or remember or just contemplate the things that everybody does to keep us safe on a daily basis," he said.

Ceremonies were on display around Southeast Michigan, including in Campus Martius in Detroit.