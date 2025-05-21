article

The Brief Stellantis is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in a new hub in western Wayne County. The automaker's megahub will serve as a parts distribution center, replacing facilities that Stellantis sold like the one in Center Line. It is scheduled to launch in 2027.



Stellantis announced plans for a new megahub in Van Buren Township, hoping to get the new facility online by 2027.

The investment consolidates the automaker's Mopar operations after it sold its distribution centers in Center Line, Marysville in Michigan and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, Stellantis announced a $388 million investment for a "Metro Detroit Megahub" that will support the distribution of vehicle parts.

Scheduled to open in 2027, it will use AutoStore automated storage and retrieval systems aimed at boosting the company's efficiency for delivering parts around the U.S.

The workforce that will run the facility will be made up of UAW employees that previously worked at Stellantis' Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood, and Milwaukee.

"The move aligns with Stellantis’ long-term plan to modernize and centralize its service parts distribution network for improved efficiency and sustainability," the company said in a news release.

Dig deeper:

Mopar is a division of Stellantis that services car parts and customer care.

It was also a topic of debate between the automaker and the United Auto Workers Union, which negotiated hard for higher wages and an end to tiered wages at the facility.

According to Stellantis, the investment "builds upon" its contract with the UAW.

Recently, Stellantis sold its parts distribution centers in Michigan and Wisconsin with a plan to consolidate their purposes at the new Van Buren location.

