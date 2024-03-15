Stepfather pleads guilty to child abuse after Detroit 8-year-old shot self with unsecured gun

article

A Detroit man pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse after his 8-year-old stepson shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun last summer.

Armani Robinson was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Robinson stashed his gun in Shawntaze ‘Cameron’ Moore's backpack. Moore got ahold of that gun one night last August, and fatally shot himself in the head.

According to authorities, the gun was reported stolen before it was illegally purchased a month before the shooting.

After the shooting, Robinson is accused of hiding the firearm inside his car in the driveway. He then went back into the house, found the shell casing, then hid it in his next-door neighbor's wooden garage wall.