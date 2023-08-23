Stepfather charged after 8-year-old boy shoots, kills self with unsecured gun in Detroit

A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say his 8-year-old stepson found an unsecured gun in a home and shot himself with it.

Armani Robinson, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, and tampering with evidence in connection with Shawntaze "Cameron" Moore's death Saturday.

Shawntaze Moore

According to police, Moore had gotten ahold of a gun inside a home in the 15700 block of Ward around 10:30 p.m. The boy shot himself in the head with the weapon and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had initially said it wasn't clear if Moore shot himself or was accidentally shot by someone else, but the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed details Wednesday.

"I am literally running out of things to say and write about this continuous stream of children shooting and killing themselves with unsecured guns. Once again, these deaths are 100% preventable and unnecessary," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Does a child have to die in your home before this is taken seriously?"

After the shooting, Detroit Police Chief James White said the gun was illegal.