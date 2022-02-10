Sterling, a 30-pound cat at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, needs a home

article

Sterling, a 30-pound cat, is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix may be cute, but he needs an adopter who is willing to help him lose the extra pounds.

Because of his weight, he can't properly groom himself, and he isn't as mobile as he should be.

(Photo: HSHV)

According to the Ann Arbor shelter, his adopter will have to discuss his diet with their vet. He will also need large litter boxes that are east to access until he loses some weight.

If you would like to adopt Sterling, visit the HSHV website.