Sterling Heights man charged amid accusations of animal torture and cruelty
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man was arraigned in court on Wednesday on animal torture charges.
Big picture view:
Bradley Allen from Sterling Heights was arraigned on charges of animal torture and cruelty after he allegedly hit a dog with a leash three times and hit the dog in the face six times on Feb. 20.
On March 4, Allen was arraigned on the following charges:
- Animals – Killing/Torturing – Third Degree, a 4-year felony
- Animals – Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal, a 93-day misdemeanor
Allen’s bond was set at $7,500. Officials say if released, he can't have contact, possession or ownership of any animal that can be considered a pet.
"It is deeply concerning when defenseless animals are denied the compassion they depend on," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "They rely entirely on humans for their well-being. When credible allegations of abuse or torture arise, my office has a responsibility to pursue charges and seek justice—and we will fulfill that responsibility."
What's next:
He is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Thursday, April 23.