Sterling Heights man killed after crashing ORV into tree

A Sterling Heights man died Monday evening when he lost control of an off-road recreational vehicle (ORV) and crashed into a tree.

The 38-year-old man from Sterling Heights died while driving an ORV on private property near Wattles and Kensington Road in Bloomfield Township.

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the man lost control of the vehicle, causing it go airborne and crash into a tree.

The was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt.

He was rushed to Beaumont Royal Oak and was unresponsive when he arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor but toxicology reports are pending.