Sterling Heights man killed from shooting by teen brother in 'horrible accident'

A teenager remains in police custody after allegedly fatally shooting his older brother, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Van Riper in a GoFundMe.

It happened Saturday at a mobile home park in Sterling Heights off Utica Road. The prosecutor’s office is working to determine what charges will be filed against the teenager — who is just 17.

A family member told FOX 2 that he believes the shooting was a "horrible accident."

He says the two brothers were in a back bedroom when the youngest brother — who is 16 — heard a single gunshot.

When police arrived Brandon was deceased.

Right now investigators are not commenting on the circumstances of the shooting.

He was described as a good man who worked hard to support his family. Brandon Van Riper became the legal guardian to his two teenage brothers after both their parents died.

Upon his request, his body will be donated to Wayne State University for research.

The family is raising money to help pay for funeral costs. If you would like to donate, the GoFundMe link IS HERE.

Brandon Van Riper



