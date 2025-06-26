The Brief Two Sterling Heights officers facing charges of misconduct and felonious assault were in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Both are waiting to find out if they'll go to trial in a 2024 case involving a domestic violence suspect. The hearing included bodycam footage, dashcam footage, and testimony from a police lieutenant.



Two Sterling Heights police officers charged in connection with an excessive force case during the pursuit and arrest of a domestic violence suspect were in court Thursday.

The preliminary hearing for James Sribniak and Jack Currie took place in Macomb County. Both are accused of using a K-9 against the suspect, who investigators say was already on the ground and being cuffed.

Big picture view:

Both bodycam and dashcam video played during an all-day hearing in Roseville District Court where two cops charged with misconduct and felonious assault are waiting to learn if they'll stand trial.

James Sribniak, 31, and Jack Currie, 29, were both part of the squad of officers who pursued Gary Young in February 2024. The domestic violence suspect had been involved in an incident with his girlfriend and her 16-year-old daughter when police were dispatched.

He led police on a chase before they caught up with him.

Video of the arrest, which included officers tasing Young, delivering blows, and siccing a K9 unit on him before placing him in cuffs, was played from multiple vantages.

Jack Currie, and James Sribniak, in court.

What they're saying:

Robert Hayes, an assistant attorney general, cross-examined the Sterling Heights lieutenant who is now overseeing internal affairs investigations within the department.

At one point, he asked Lt. Jason Bisdorf about his assessment of the case.

"There was no signs that Mr. Young was using deadly force against the officers?," Hayes asked.

Objections from defense attorneys followed immediately afterwards - and continued to show up throughout the case. At one point, Sribniak's attorney apologized for "being melodramatic" but told the court he was bothered by the charges brought against his client.

"It offends me that he is trained to do something. He is in compliance with his training, and yet they want to say that’s a crime?," said Arthur Jay Weiss.

Police practices including when its appropriate to use a taser and how to determine when someone is actively resisting arrest were part of the testimony Thursday.

What's next:

More testimony is expected at a future court date in the next two weeks.