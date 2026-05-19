Sterling Heights preschooler brings handgun to Schwarzkoff Elementary, police say

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The Brief A preschooler in Sterling Heights allegedly brought a handgun to school, police say. Officials say the bag belonged to a Head Start preschool student. The gun was immediately secured by officers.



A preschooler allegedly brought a handgun to school in Sterling Heights Tuesday morning, leading to police responding.

What they're saying:

At 8:15 a.m., Sterling Heights police were called out to the Head Start Program at Schwarzkoff Elementary School after a staff member reported that a handgun was found in one of the student's backpack.

Officials say the bag belonged to a Head Start preschool student. The gun was immediately secured by officers.

In response, the Sterling Heights Police Department Youth Bureau arrived to the school and is working with the Utica Community Schools administration staff to determine how the student got the gun in the first place.

Dig deeper:

Police say potential criminal charges will be investigated and submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, they say there is no threat to the school community or to students and staff at Schwarzkoff Elementary School.

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