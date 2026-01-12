Sterling Heights retail fraud suspect turned out to be wanted for murder in Tennessee

The Brief A man wanted in a homicide case out of state was arrested during a retail fraud investigation. The whole scenario was caught on camera, as the suspect began running away from the officer out of the building into the parking lot. Officials say two Sterling Heights Police Officers were injured during a physical altercation with the suspect.



A man wanted in a homicide case outside of Michigan was arrested after trying to flee from police in Sterling Heights.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Sterling Heights police said an officer was working special detail at a Walmart on 14 Mile and Van Dyke at 3 p.m. During his detail, authorities say the officer attempted to apprehend a retail fraud suspect at the entrance of the building.

The whole scenario was caught on camera, as the suspect began running away from the officer out of the building into the parking lot. He ran southbound into Warren, where officials say police set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit to track the man.

During the chase, the man would run through wooded areas and shed layers of clothing in an effort to change his appearance. This was not enough as police spotted him crossing Van Dyke Avenue later in the day.

An officer attempted to arrest him but resisted, which led to a physical altercation with the police.

Officials say two Sterling Heights Police Officers were injured in the fight.

Dig deeper:

After his arrest, police say they identified the man as Dashonn Moten, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a triple shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee, in which two people were killed.

"This incident highlights how unpredictable and dangerous the job of a law enforcement officer can be," said Chief Andy Satterfield. "Our officers sustained injuries due to this suspect’s failure to comply and his decision to physically fight with police. I am extremely proud of our officers’ efforts to pursue the suspect, utilize our resources, and ultimately capture a very dangerous individual who was wanted for murder."