Sterling Heights seniors offer wisdom for the new year

It's never too late to reassess and restart - though timing any lifestyle change with the new year is usually the most popular time to do so.

With 2024 right around the corner, FOX 2's Lauren Edwards sought advice from seniors, asking for some wisdom and insight on the best ways to live.

For Herta Aichinger, it's "be happy, love, and take care of each other."

For Delta Schwab, "be nice and pleasant and helping people."

Are you noticing a trend? Happy, love, and helping others. But that wasn't all that residents at the Oakmont Manor in Sterling Heights had to say.

Estelle Gauthier, another resident at the senior living community, comes from a big family. She would say something similar.

"I come from a family of 14 children," she said "So I know exactly what it is to be in a group and what makes everybody happy: to be nice and pleasant to everybody and love everybody."

Marilyn Kenny found meaning in her life through her faith and encouraged others to go to church. "And be kind to people," she added.

But kindness wasn't the only bit of wisdom - just ask Jim Bradley.

"Live everyday like it’s your last. Just enjoy the day. Enjoy the journey. Don’t worry about the end. Just enjoy each day," he said.

Valerie Bradley has a similar approach, and admits it can be hard to stay positive as one ages. Things change and people move on - a facet of life that adds to its complexity, as well as its significance.

And then there's the wisdom that comes from within.

Maryjane Weber asks that people be true to themselves. And why is that?

"Because there’s so much that tries to force you to be something you’re not. You can’t follow the crowd. You have to be true to yourself," she said.

Health is important, too, and many in their youth fail to recognize the need to take care of oneself. That's not necessarily their fault - they're still growing up. But according to Maryanne Zamecki, smoking and drinking are vices that can't substitute for good self care.

"You need to take care of yourself and eat right and everything," she said.

And on it goes.