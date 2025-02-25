Sterling Heights shooting leaves truck riddled with bullets

Chilling images came out of Sterling Heights on Tuesday where a black Ford pick-up truck was found riddled with bullets at the Marathon gas station at 19 Mile and Mound.

What they're saying:

Sterling Heights police say it’s where a 54-year-old man from Detroit drove for help after getting shot in the shoulder in a nearby neighborhood on Sugar Maple Drive.

"Whoever did this clearly had the intent of shooting up the vehicle and that victim," said Captain Mario Bastianelli. "We received multiple 911 calls actually from the location where it happened, as well as that location at the gas station where he ended up."

Investigators say the man was visiting someone in the area when several people heard gunfire, prompting him to run for it.

Officers met the victim at the gas station and got him to a hospital right away.

Police were shocked by the number of holes in his truck.

"As of right now the fact that he’s alive, the vehicle was shot multiple times. But yeah, thankfully for him, he’s going to survive this incident," said Bastianelli.

The victim is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police say the motive is unknown and officials are searching for the alleged shooter.