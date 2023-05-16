Stevie Nicks coming to Little Caesars Arena this year

article

Stevie Nicks, the rock and roll hall of farmer with an almost unparalleled legacy in the music business is coming to Detroit.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer has added 13 more concerts to her ongoing tour, including at Little Caesars Arena in November.

She'll make an appearance at LCA on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

The trip is squeezed between trips to Allentown, Pennsylvania and San Diego, California for her "Live in Concert" tour. The first concert of the series begins in May.

May 16 is also the last day to sign up for any discounted tickets through Live Nation's Concert Week. See what's available here.

Tickets for the Nicks concert go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com