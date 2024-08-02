Public's help sought in Detroit block party mass shooting investigation

Nine weapons have been recovered, several persons of interest have been identified, but more than a month after 21 people were shot at an illegal block party in Detroit, no one has been taken into custody.

The fallout from the violence over the Fourth of July weekend has spurred new neighborhood policing within the police department. It also came with sharp words from its chief, who until this summer had touted falling crime within Detroit.

But the investigation into the worst mass shooting in Michigan's history has yet to uncover the perpetrator. Police are hoping security footage from a home that caught the moment the gunfire rang out on Rossini Drive might lead to a break in the case.

"We are investigating this as a gang-related shooting. We know that at least one of the victims was the intended target," said Chief James White.

The video released by police shows a crowd of people gathering around a skirmish on the sidewalk. After time, everyone flees in one direction.

Meanwhile, one of the 911 calls made from a neighbor the night of the shooting reveals a terrified resident on the phone with the dispatcher.

"They were having a house party and somebody just shot at the house party," the caller says.

After the 911 dispatcher asks if someone is shooting, the sound of gunfire can be heard from the other line.

"Oh my God," the caller says.

At least two people died from the shooting.

Bodycam footage from police has also been released from the night of the shooting, showing people running by officers on the night of July 7.

"The homicide task force has several persons of interest. Unfortunately, a number of the persons involved in this matter have elected not to cooperate with DPD investigators," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Police have confirmed someone was arrested in connection with the night's investigation. However, they are not believed to have been the primary assailant during the shooting.

A $10,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up.