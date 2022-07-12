Stolen car driver tries to run down Detroit police officer

A Detroit police officer was almost run down by a stolen car suspect at a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Undercover officers were in the area of Plymouth and Wyoming and noticed two stolen car outside a Sunoco gas station. A marked DPD cruiser showed up, the officer confronted one of the drivers when the attack occurred.

The suspect got into the car and nearly ran over the officer, hit several vehicles while fleeing. That officer then fired at the driver as he fled the scene, according to Chief James White.

Both suspects escaped, with the one vehicle that nearly hit an officer appeared to be a blue SUV.

"This was an unneccesary situation," White said. "Very serious, very dangerous. But officers put their lives on the line everyday for all of us. And this is another example of that."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



