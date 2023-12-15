Stolen car suspect wearing tether leads state police on early morning Detroit pursuit

article

Michigan State Police arrested a stolen car suspect after a pursuit and foot chase Friday morning.

Troopers on patrol first noticed the man driving a vehicle without taillights in the area of Cecil and McGraw at about 6 a.m. After checking the plate, found it was stolen.

After trying to stop the vehicle, it sped off until the pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver at Hudson and Roosevelt, according to state police.

The suspect fled on foot before being arrested a few blocks north of I-94.

The man, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was wearing a tether and wanted on multiple warrants from various agencies, state police said.

Detroit Police was notified of the recovery of the stolen vehicle. The suspect was lodged pending prosector review for charges.



