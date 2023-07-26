Storms leave at least 100,000 without power across SE Michigan

At least 100,000 DTE Energy customers are without power after the first round of severe weather tore through Metro Detroit Wednesday.

Reports of trees and wires being down have been coming in, following wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour from the band of storms that hit us earlier.

Large trees from Grosse Pointe to Lincoln Park and even Berkley have been reported as falling. In Southfield near the Fieger Law Firm on 10 Mile a large tree came down, at 10 Mile east of Evergreen that pulled up concrete and damaged cars.

The hardest-hit areas according to the DTE Outage Map appear to be the north and west sides of Metro Detroit, although the storm's impact can be seen across the area in all directions.

DTE says to treat every downed line as if it is live, and stay at least 25 feet away.

"Consider all lines to be energized and stay at least 25 feet away. Keep children and pets away, too. Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground, which is either the earth or something connected to the earth, such as a tree or metal fence. However, energized wires that have found their ground may lie silent and still, but are equally dangerous."

To report a power outage, call DTE at 800-477-4747 or use the mobile app.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.