Storms leave trail of damage • Ethan Crumbley's Miller hearing starts today • Boy stabbed over basketball game

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Storms lead to damage, power outages around Metro Detroit

Thunderstorms Wednesday took down trees and power lines, causing damage and power outages around Metro Detroit. As of Thursday morning, more than 158,000 DTE customers are in the dark.

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Metro Detroiters are in the dark and faced with big messes after Wednesday's storms.

The thunderstorms brought strong winds that knocked over trees and took down branches onto power lines, homes, and vehicles.

"It started getting bad. I went into the house, and I was standing in the window and all of a sudden we heard the boom and a crack," a resident who lives in a hard-hit area of Livonia said.

Around Metro Detroit, trees can be found blocking streets while limbs litter yards. Some homes suffered damage from fallen trees and branches, including a house in Redford Township, on a street where a large tree fell and blocked the road.

"I get home and I couldn't even get to my street," Michael said. "This is terrible."

Thousands without power

Another effect of the strong storms? Power outages.

As of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, DTE Energy is reporting that 163,869 customers are without power, a number that has been steadily rising this morning. More than 2,700 crews are in the field.

Stay at least 20 feet from downed wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Ethan Crumbley in court for Miller hearing

Thursday, the process for deciding if 16-year-old Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley should face life without parole begins.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the school shooting, pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony after the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. 

However, he cannot be sentenced until a judge considers his age since he is a teenager facing life in prison. 

Factors such as Crumbley's age, life circumstances, and crime circumstances will be weighed during the hearing, which could take several days.

Mother says son murdered over basketball game

Daivion Henderson's mother said a group mad over losing a basketball game murdered the 14-year-old. 

Terronda Henderson said a group of teens, including her son Daivion, was playing basketball on Detroit's west side Tuesday night in the area of Burgess and Thatcher. The game led to a fight.

Terronda said Daivion won that game, but the teens he was playing against were mad. She said they tried to fight him, but Daivion was a boxer and was apparently winning the fight.

That's when someone stabbed Daivion.

"Over a basketball game - it's crazy what happened to him, you win some, you lose some," she said.

Suspect in MSU student's hit-and-run death gets prison

A woman who fled to Thailand after hitting and killing a man on New Year's Day is headed to prison.

Michigan State University student Ben Kable was home for the holidays when he was hit and killed by Tubtim "Sue" Howson in Oakland Township. Instead of stopping, Howson took off and fled the country.

US Marshals tracked her down and brought her back to the US in February with the help of Thailand’s government. She was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years in prison.

"Did you provide any aid or comfort as Ben laid dying in the road?" said Michael Kable, Ben's father. "Instead you selfishly fled the scene and left him in the road to be run over. Shame on you, you showed no decency, empathy, or compassion for others."

Daily Forecast

The heat and humidity are here and stick around through Friday.

Hot and humid Thursday

The storms have moved out, making way for a hot and humid Thursday.

What else we're watching

  1. Officials in Wayne County are pushing to tighten firework laws that were changed more than a decade ago.
  2. Youth conversion therapy is now banned in Michigan. State-sanctioned entities cannot perform the practice, which is used to try to make someone no longer gay.
  3. A Lapeer County resident has tested positive for the swine flu after being around sick hogs last week at the Oakland County Fair.
  4. Need weekend plans? Check out our things to do guide.
  5. The Chesterfield Township Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival is this weekend. Here's what to know.

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax crimes after agreement falls through

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors unraveled during a court hearing following the judge's concerns over the agreement.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he had made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. That deal is now on hold.

Read more here.