Bass, Brews & BBQ, Greek Heritage Fest, live music, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Celebrate art, music, food, and culture at festivals this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival

Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30

Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield

The Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival returns with more BBQ, craft beer, music, and family fun.

Entry to the Bass, Brews, & BBQ Festival is free for all ages, including parking and shuttle transportation.

Learn more.

Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair

Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29

City of Sterling Heights campus

Sterlingfest is an annual art and music fair held in Sterling Heights. The festival is a celebration of the arts, featuring local and national artists, live music, and food vendors.

Learn more.

Greektown Heritage Festival

Saturday, July 29 from noon to 9 p.m.

Greektown in Detroit

This fest includes music from Greek musicians, along with traditional performances from the local dance groups, and a DJ. There will also be children’s face painting, stilt walkers, and firebreathers, along with specialty Greek vendors.

Learn more.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, July 28 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

Mainstreet Soul will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.

HopCat grand opening

Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

HopCat in Livonia

Visit the newest HopCat location for the chance to score free Cosmik Fries for a year.

The first 100 people get free fries for a year. There will also be giveaways throughout the day.

The restaurant is at 17800 Haggerty.

Day on the Town

Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Birmingham

Browse unique and discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout downtown.