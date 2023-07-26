Bass, Brews & BBQ, Greek Heritage Fest, live music, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Celebrate art, music, food, and culture at festivals this weekend in Metro Detroit.
Here's what's going on:
Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival
- Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30
- Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield
The Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival returns with more BBQ, craft beer, music, and family fun.
Entry to the Bass, Brews, & BBQ Festival is free for all ages, including parking and shuttle transportation.
Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair
- Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29
- City of Sterling Heights campus
Sterlingfest is an annual art and music fair held in Sterling Heights. The festival is a celebration of the arts, featuring local and national artists, live music, and food vendors.
Greektown Heritage Festival
- Saturday, July 29 from noon to 9 p.m.
- Greektown in Detroit
This fest includes music from Greek musicians, along with traditional performances from the local dance groups, and a DJ. There will also be children’s face painting, stilt walkers, and firebreathers, along with specialty Greek vendors.
Friday Nights Downtown Music Series
- Friday, July 28 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Riverside Park in Auburn Hills
Mainstreet Soul will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.
Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.
HopCat grand opening
- Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
- HopCat in Livonia
Visit the newest HopCat location for the chance to score free Cosmik Fries for a year.
The first 100 people get free fries for a year. There will also be giveaways throughout the day.
The restaurant is at 17800 Haggerty.
Day on the Town
- Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Downtown Birmingham
Browse unique and discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout downtown.