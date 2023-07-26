Expand / Collapse search

Bass, Brews & BBQ, Greek Heritage Fest, live music, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

Celebrate art, music, food, and culture at festivals this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival

  • Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30
  • Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield

The Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival returns with more BBQ, craft beer, music, and family fun.

Entry to the Bass, Brews, & BBQ Festival is free for all ages, including parking and shuttle transportation.

Learn more.

Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair

  • Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29
  • City of Sterling Heights campus

Sterlingfest is an annual art and music fair held in Sterling Heights. The festival is a celebration of the arts, featuring local and national artists, live music, and food vendors. 

Learn more.

Greektown Heritage Festival

  • Saturday, July 29 from noon to 9 p.m.
  • Greektown in Detroit

This fest includes music from Greek musicians, along with traditional performances from the local dance groups, and a DJ. There will also be children’s face painting, stilt walkers, and firebreathers, along with specialty Greek vendors.

Learn more.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

  • Friday, July 28 from 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

Mainstreet Soul will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25. 

HopCat grand opening

  • Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
  • HopCat in Livonia

Visit the newest HopCat location for the chance to score free Cosmik Fries for a year.

The first 100 people get free fries for a year. There will also be giveaways throughout the day.

The restaurant is at 17800 Haggerty.

Day on the Town

  • Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Birmingham

Browse unique and discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout downtown.