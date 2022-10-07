Stranger danger in Highland Township: 10-year-olds offered popsicles

A stranger standing by the side of the road approached 10-year-old Jordan and his friend who were playing outside.

"He didn't say hi, he just said 'Come here,'" Jordan said. "He was trying to get us into his car, trying to take us."

It happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Duck Lake Road in Highland Township. The following day Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area — talking to neighbors.

Jordan’s father gave a detailed description of the stranger.

"It was an older gentleman probably in his mid-50s with a white beard, black Chevy pick-up probably 2000, mid-2000s, and a green work vest," said Shaun Leeds.

Authorities say both of the truck doors were open, and the man stood outside the truck — eating a popsicle, when all of a sudden Jordan says he threw some popsicles at him and his friend.

Both boys immediately knew not to engage with the man - remembering advice from their parents.

"Just don’t go around people you don't know and if they’re trying to talk to you just walk the other way," Leeds said.

A day later the melted popsicles were still on the ground.

"He was like doing this, and the second that car came he got out of his truck trying to come to me," Jordan said. "But the second he got back, he closed the doors and ran off."

Inside that car — a good Samaritan — a woman who lives in the area. She stopped to see if the boys needed help, making sure they got home safely and that the authorities were notified.

"I’m scared that's all," Jordan said.

"I would be scared too if I was 10 years old and that happened to me," his father said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says parents need to have an age-appropriate conversation with kids about what they should do if they come into contact with strangers.

Jordan and his father Shaun Leeds.



