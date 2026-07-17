Stream Bayview Mackinac Race this weekend on Lake Huron

For the 102nd time, boats will hit the waves to sprint from Port Huron to Mackinac Island for the annual Bayview Mackinac Race – and you can go along for the ride!

The world's longest continuously run long-distance freshwater yacht race starts Saturday, July 18 in Port Huron as sailors race their boats to Mackinac Island. Hundreds of sailboats will brave the unpredictable Great Lakes weather to be the fastest to reach Mackinac Island.

How to watch the race

The race is put on the Detroit-based Bayview Yacht Club and, this year, FOX 2is a proud partner of the race. We're strapping two cameras equipped with satellite and streaming technology to stream both views LIVE for the entirety of the race!

The engineers promise the cameras won't fall into the water – so we fully expect these to make it all the way north with full streaming! One thing to note, however – due to strategy and conversational concerns, there will be no audio from the boats.

Both cameras are strapped to the back rail of the boats so we expect to see the crew working throughout the race.

Dig deeper:

Competitors choose between two primary routes: the longer 259-nautical-mile Cove Island Course that crosses into Canadian waters, or the 204-nautical-mile Shore Course along the Michigan coast.

The first camera will be strapped onto ‘Hot Ticket’ – a 40-foot white and red vessel with Mike Kirkman as the skipper. Based out of Novi, the Kirkman family have been sailing and racing in the Great Lakes for over 50 years.

Our second camera is on another 40-footer – ‘Nobody’s Fault'. The white and blue vessel is skipped by the Ongena and Ruffing family and is based out of Detroit.

Both boats are taking the longer Cove Island route, so we expect them both to be on the water for between one and two days.

The record fastest time is 21 hours, 45 minutes, and 12 seconds – set in 2017. Depending on the wind, it could take upwards of 50 hours.