Stretch of no rain leads to elevated fire risk in Michigan

The Brief Much of Michigan has an elevated fire risk due to a stretch of dry weather. The Michigan DNR has paused issuing burn permits in northern Michigan.



A stretch of warm, dry weather has led to an elevated fire risk across Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, much of the Upper Peninsula falls into the "extreme" risk level – the highest level on the fire risk chart. Most of the Lower Peninsula has a "very high" fire risk as of Wednesday, with a few pockets of "extreme" risk.

The lower half of the state mostly falls into the "high" level, with several areas of southwest Michigan in the "very high" risk category.

Due to this, burning is not advised, especially in the upper portion of the state, and the DNR has paused issuing burn permits, which are usually issued in northern Michigan. Those in the southern part of the state should check with their local fire department if they plan to have a fire.

"Burn permits are closed until we receive sufficient rain to set back fire danger levels," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Wind is expected to enhance this danger Wednesday into Thursday. The DNR also noted that trees in the northern Lower Peninsula that fell in March 2025 ice storms are now dry, leading to even more dangerous conditions.

When will it rain in Michigan?

Northern areas of the state are forecasted to receive some rain Thursday night, but the DNR is advising caution through the weekend.

Metro Detroit is forecasted to get rain later in the day Friday before more rain Saturday. After that, dry weather will return.

Fire safety tips

Check to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning; go to Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

Call 911 immediately if a backyard fire gets away from you. Do not try to put it out yourself before calling authorities.

Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you extinguish it thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again. Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.

Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road and don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.

"We need everyone’s awareness, vigilance and help in protecting our forests and natural resources," Rogers said.