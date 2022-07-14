Stretch of Ecorse Road closing near Willow Run Airport on Thursday for Thunder Over Michigan Air Show practice

article

A portion of Ecorse Road will be closed near Willow Run Airport on Thursday as pilots practice for this weekend's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

From noon until 2 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m., the road will close between Beck and Denton.

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Demo Team and U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies over Ypsilanti this weekend.

F-16 shows are held at 9 a.m. both days, and Blue Angels shows will be held at 2:30 p.m. both days.

Tickets are $225 per vehicle, per show. You can still get tickets here.