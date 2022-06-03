Stretch of I-275 southbound closed this weekend for repairs

Southbound I-275 will be closed from the I-96/M-14 interchange to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6, to make repairs on the deteriorating road surface, MDOT said in a release.

Crews will reopen these lanes earlier if work can be completed sooner. Southbound I-275 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to southbound I-275.

The following ramps will also be closed during this work:

Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road)

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue)

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road

Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94

Once southbound I-275 reopens, the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed through the end of June.

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-96, then northbound Farmington Road to westbound I-96/M-14. An alternative detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13, the eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 ramps to southbound I-275 will be closed through early September. Traffic will be detoured to northbound I-275, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound I-275.

