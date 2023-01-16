Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall

Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while.

Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.

While Merriman will be closed completely, Hines Drive is expected to close between Inkster and Hawthorne on June 17 and 18 for bridge beam settings.

Merriman Road detours:

Northbound Merriman Road traffic will be detoured east on Warren Road, north on Middlebelt Road, west on Joy Road.

Southbound Merriman Road traffic will be detoured east on Joy Road, south on Middlebelt Road, west on Warren Road

Eastbound Hines Drive traffic will be detoured east on Hawthorne Drive, north on Merriman Road, east on Joy Road, south on Inkster Road

Westbound Hines Drive traffic will be detoured north on Inkster Road, west on Joy Road, south on Merriman Road, west on Hawthorne Drive

You can find project updates here.