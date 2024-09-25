Strike deadline looms as UAW, Ford fail to reach contract agreement for River Rouge Tool & Die

Workers are expected to walk off the job at the Ford River Rouge Tool & Die Unit in Dearborn on Wednesday night.

This comes after the United Auto Workers served a strike notice to the automaker last week.

The union said last week that the contract for the more than 500 people it represents expired more than a year ago, and still no deal has been reached. Main issues for employees and the UAW include wages, job security, and work rules.

Related article

If no deal can be reached by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, workers will head to the picket line in Dearborn.

The UAW is also threatening to strike the corporation that makes Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles over claims of failing to uphold last year's contract that required investment across 15 different facilities.