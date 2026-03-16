String of Detroit dollar store robberies have police searching for two suspects

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The Brief Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery incident at a couple of dollar stores on Thursday. On March 12 at around 12:45 p.m., Detroit police say two men entered a dollar store on the 8700 block of E. 7 Mile Rd and stole multiple items. Detroit police say if anyone has any information, call the DPD at 313-596-1140.



Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery that happened on 7 Mile on Thursday.

Big picture view:

On March 12 at around 12:45 p.m., Detroit police say two men entered a dollar store on the 8700 block of E. 7 Mile Rd and stole multiple items. Officials say while they were leaving, they threatened to shoot an employee.

Then, just before 1 p.m., the two men arrived at another dollar store on the 19700 block of Mound, stealing several items, then leaving the scene.

Dig deeper:

Police say the two suspects drove in a black Ford Fusion with a gray front bumper.

Meanwhile, the two men are described as:

Suspect 1: He is 5`5–5`7, 140–160 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white ‘Nike’ logo on the front and black pants.

Suspect 2: He is 5`3–5`5, 120–140 pounds and has a goatee. He was wearing a dark beanie, dark hooded sweatshirt, and gray pants. Police say he was also the driver.

What you can do:

Detroit police say if anyone has any information, call the DPD at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.

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