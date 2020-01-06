String of robberies at Target stores overnight in Wayne Co.

Police are investigating a string of robberies at Target stores in metro Detroit.

The suspects targeted at least three stores early Monday morning, smashing their way inside with a large rock.

We're told the group of five was captured on surveillance video at the store in Allen Park.

Police say they pulled up around 2:30 a.m. in a silver Dodge Durango. They were all wearing face masks, sunglasses and gloves.

They threw a large rock through the front glass doors, went inside and headed straight to the electronics section. We're told they took phones and tablets, and were in and out within two minutes.

Police believe the same group also hit stores in Dearborn and Woodhaven overnight.

Advertisement

Police are also investigating if this latest string of robberies is connected to a similar smash-and-grab that happened at a Target in Brighton on Dec. 22.