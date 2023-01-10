Students at Detroit's Southeastern High School return to virtual learning after school floods from burst pipe

Detroit's Southeastern High School will be closed for months as the school works to get most of the classrooms cleaned up after a water pipe burst inside the school.

On Tuesday, students and parents arrived at the school to pick up laptops as they return to virtual learning. Among them was junior Zachary White who took us through the gear that he has for the next few months: a laptop, hot spot, headphones, and some grab and go lunches for the week.

"I got a computer. They gave me a hot spot," he said. "It’s a good thing they give us computers because some kids don’t have them."

While heading home isn't what was desired, he said this is different than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s better now because everyone is not sick anymore. So when it’s over, we can all come back to school," he said.

White is one of many students, teachers, and staff forced to make adjustments this semester due to the broken pipe that flooded classrooms and closed the building.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District SAYS the pipe broke during the holiday break. It was around the same time that we experienced a deep freeze, breaking pipes throughout metro Detroit.

Another junior, Cariver McKinney, said she saw the cleaning up happening inside the school

"Yea, I had rolled past, and I saw people outside," McKinney said. "I was kind of sad because I wanted to come in the building because I had people to see."

Restoration crews have moved two full dumpsters to the street and are working to get things in shape by spring break.

For now, students will once again spend a significant amount of time learning at home instead of the classroom.

"For me being virtual it’s going to bring my grades up and stuff like that," McKinney said.

White's spent more time out of the high school than in it.

"I’ve basically spent two school years on virtual already," White said. "I wish I was in person because it’s better. My book work - I kinda struggled during my freshman year."

Laptops can still be picked up on Wednesday and online learning will start Thursday. But some students have the choice of attending classes at another school in the district.

