Students head back to school • 1 dead after motorcycle club shooting • SUV cut in half by speeding Challenger

Tens of thousands of Michigan students head back to school Monday.

About 75% of school districts return to the classroom before Labor Day, meaning those starting today will get a long weekend to begin the year.

For students in public schools, there is a change beginning this year: all public school students will receive free breakfast and lunch. This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a budget that allowed $160 million to feed schoolchildren.

The new budget signed in June includes a total of $19.4 billion for schools.

It also expands educational programs for students, including at-risk and special education students, with at-risk and economically disadvantaged student programs getting a $204.5 million increase, for a total of $952 million. Special education programs get $140.3 million.

5 shot, 1 killed outside motorcycle club

One person is dead after a shooting outside a motorcycle club on Detroit's west side.

The person who was killed and four other victims were at the club near Cloverdale and Grand River when they were shot around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the club.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unknown.

SUV cut in half by speeding Challenger

A speeding driver in a Dodge Challenger slammed into a Chevrolet Equinox that was stopped on I-696 after a crash, cutting the SUV in half.

Police say the Equinox crashed into a Dodge Caliber, causing the Caliber to roll near Groesback around 2 a.m. Sunday. After the Equinox driver got out to check on the other driver, the Challenger hit the SUV.

The Challenger and part of the Equinox caught on fire as the Equinox was split in half.

The driver of the Challenger, a 19-year-old man, is in serious condition with a head injury. The front passenger is in critical condition with chest injuries, and the rear passenger is in serious condition with rib injuries.

The passenger of the Caliber had a minor chin injury from the first crash. No one else was injured in the crash.

Thunder Over Michigan crash details revealed

The pilot of a plane that crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow didn't want to eject from the plane as it experienced engine problems, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

According to the report, the fighter jet took off from Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13. The pilot told investigators that the plane made a "banana pass" (a low-level knife-edge pass) from the runway it departed before he banked the plane.

This is when the pilot noticed the engine afterburner did not ignite, and speed was decreasing. The pilot said he used swing wings to increase the plane's lift as he troubleshooted the issue.

As he worked to troubleshoot, the rear passenger said they needed to eject from the plane. However, the pilot did not want to yet. Both seats then ejected before the plane crashed at Waverly on the Lake apartments.

Revitalized Big Red Orchard expected to open next month

Big Red Orchard's new owners are prepping for their first season owning the 145-year-old orchard in Washington Township.

The orchard went up for sale last year and was expected to close for good at the end of the fall. However, Trisha and Rob Misiewicz purchased the orchard in December 2022 and set to revitalize the space.

Right now, they are working on the main barn and orchard, with plans to open in mid-September. When the orchard opens, it will have U-pick apples, cider, donuts, and other treats available, along with a children's play area.

The week starts with beautiful weather.

What else we're watching

Gas price averages are down 10 cents from last week. A little over 19,000 DTE customers are still without power after last week's storms. The former school board president of the Madison District Public Schools will be sentenced Monday for his role in a pay-to-play scheme. Though there's a bit of summer left, cider mill season is already upon us. Arts, Beats & Eats is almost here

Rare blue supermoon to appear this week: What to know

Stargazers will have an eventful week with the appearance of the rare blue supermoon.

According to FOX Weather, on Aug. 30, the Blue Supermoon will be at its fullest at 9:36 p.m. EDT.

NASA says a Blue Moon refers not to its color but to any month with two full moons in the 29.5-day lunar cycle. A Blue Moon happens about once every three years, and the next time we'll have two full moons in a month happens in 2026.

Read more here.