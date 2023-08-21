Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
Though there's a bit of summer left, cider mill season is already upon us.
Some cider mills in Southeast Michigan are already open for the season, while others are opening soon.
Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
- Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester – Sept. 5
- Apple Charlies, New Boston – Open
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada – Open
- Blake's Lyon Township (Formerly Erwin Orchards) – Open
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter – Aug. 25
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly – Open
- Forever Acres Farm, Britton – Open
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills – Sept. 2
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day Weekend
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township – Sept. 10
- Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill. Commerce Township – Sweet corn available. Mill date TBA
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville – Sept. 8
- Pankiewicz Cider Mill & Farm Market, Casco – Open
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville – Aug. 26
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth – Labor Day Weekend
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day Weekend
- Spicer Orchards, Fenton – Open
- Stony Creek Orchard & Cider, Bruce Township – Sept. 15
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville – Sept. 1
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington – Open
- Wasem Fruit Farm, Milan – Open
- Westview Orchards, Washington – U-Pick, sunflowers open. Fall fun starts in September
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti – Labor Day Weekend
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills – Open
(Mobile users - if you can't see the map below, click here.)