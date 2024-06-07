Students plan rally after Grosse Pointe school board declines to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day

Students at Grosse Pointe North plan to rally Friday morning after the school board declined to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is June 7.

During a meeting last month, the school board voted down the formal designation of the day when people wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence. It is recognized nationwide after it was started in memory of a teen murdered in Chicago in 2013.

The district passed a similar gun violence awareness measure last year but rejected this year's movement.

"I think it's absolutely shameful that you didn't at least take the time to recognize the students from this district who died - Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson," said a woman at a recent board meeting. And you could have done that by just recognizing wear orange, but you didn't."

Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were both killed in the Michigan State University shooting in February 2023. Before going off to college, they attended Grosse Pointe schools.

"I hope that none of you ever have to firsthand witness it occurring, but it's a reality and we can't put our heads in the sand and pretend that it isn't happening," said Mary Fraser, Brian's mother.