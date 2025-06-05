Students, staff safe after fire at Detroit school

article

The Brief A fire started Thusday morning inside a classroom closet at Nolan Elementary-Middle School in Detroit. Firefighters were alerted by police, who were at the school for an event. No one was in the classroom at the time because students were attending an event elsewhere in the building.



All students and staff made it out safely after a fire at a Detroit school Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Nolan Elementary-Middle School near I-75 and E. State Fair by Detroit police who were at the school for an event just before 10:45 a.m.

The backstory:

"Fire crews arrived to see the smoke billowing out of the windows," Deputy Fire Chief Lorenzo Robertson said.

Firefighters first checked the school to make sure no one was inside before putting out the fire, which started in a closet inside a classroom on the first floor. The fire was contained, but smoke spread throughout the building, damaging two classrooms.

No injuries were reported. Robertson said no one was in the classroom at the time because students were attending an event elsewhere in the building.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.