Students unhurt after shooting at Warren high school; police say suspended students returned

The Warren Police Department says a shooting outside of Michigan Collegiate High School could have ended up much worse as there were three buses full of kids just feet away from the shooting scene.

Police said at 2:40 p.m., six gunshots were fired in what they're calling a planned fight that evolved into a shooting involving someone who is not a student at the school.

According to police, some students who had been suspended from school earlier in the day on Monday came back, parked on the south side of the school, and then started shooting.

"Looking at the video, we believe this to be a planned after-school fight," said Warren Police Captain Charles Rushton.

According to Rushton, police don't have much information about the shooter but said he is not a student at the school.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which happened just as school let out and in front of three buses full of students.

Warren Police arrived at the school less than a minute after the first shot was fired and Rushton said that likely changed the outcome.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the school, buses, and businesses nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren Police.