Study: Detroit named Best Pizza City in America

No. 1 in our hearts and apparently No. 1 in online rankings, Detroit is the best city to grab a slice of pizza.

Based on pizza-related metrics compiled by AnytimeEstimate.com, the Motorcity came in first of the 50 largest metropolitan areas to buy America's favorite bread-cheese-topping meals.

So what did Detroit do to earn such an esteem ranking? Area residents have the most "pizza passion" of any metro, as well as the highest per capita of independent pizza restaurants to residents.

For every 100,000 people, there are six pizza restaurants.

This, among other reasons is how Detroit scored highest among many other competitors in the "Crust Belt," which was also dominated by pizzerias in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

"Motown is Dough Town" the website declared March 22, with nearly double the average number of pizzerias per person. Additionally, residents search for the widest variety of styles, a Google search trend review showed.

According to anytimeestimate, the city also ranks:

1st for BBQ Chicken Pizza searches

2nd for Chicago-style pizza

1st for Detroit-style pizza (obviously)

Detroit-style involves a thick, savory square creation, with crisp corners of cheese.

A ranking of the top 15 cities also says Detroit has below average prices on cheese pizza prices and weekly cheese pizza purchases. Residents spend slightly more of their income than the average resident does on pizza.

Cleveland and Columbus both came in 2nd and 3rd respectively. Boston came in 4th, and Pittsburgh came in 5th.