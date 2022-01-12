Study finds disparity in state police stops of Black drivers; MSP plans changes

Michigan State Police announced a pledge to do better when it comes to addressing racial disparities.

An independent study commissioned by the law enforcement agency found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency of traffic stops conducted by troopers in 2020. Researchers at Michigan State University's School of Criminal Justice just wrapped up an independent study looking at who's getting pulled over-- and why.

"Michiganders deserve unbiased policing, unbiased policing transparency, and accountability from the state police and that’s what they’re going to get," said Col. Joe Gasper, MSP director. "Michigan State personnel of all ranks are steadfastly committed to serving everyone with dignity and respect."

The study found that African-American drivers were significantly more likely to be pulled over by troopers compared to Caucasian drivers.

MSP says it is committed to understanding why these disparities exist. The agency also working to address the disparities with what they are calling a Five Point Response Plan.

It includes issuing more body cameras, implementing cultural awareness training, and hiring an independent consulting firm to review policies and recommend changes.

"The findings are sobering, yet and they should serve as a baseline as we evaluate the effectiveness of the MSP’s Five Point Plan," said Omar Cuevas, Bridges to B.L.U.E. Citizen Advisory Council.

"And it’s our hope and our mission, that the community will join us on this journey to continue to lift the standard not just of MSP - but of all law enforcement agencies across the state of Michigan," said Donnell R. White, advisory council member.

"You have started off on a course that we can support today and I hope that you stick to the course, stick to your principles, you’ll find support there," said Dr. Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP. "But I would also say there must be accountability must be accountability."

"I know that I belong with our department," said Gaspar. "I fully support that when officers violate the public trust that they need to be held accountable. And it is currently, and has been for a number of years, against our policies and procedures to engage in biased policing."

Advertisement



