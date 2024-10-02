Substitute teacher accused of watching porn, touching self in Macomb County classroom

article

While in a Macomb County classroom for the first time, a substitute teacher allegedly was watching porn and touching himself.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Francesco Iaquinta, 62, of Livonia, was a sub at Academy of Warren, a Pre-K to 8th grade school, on Sept. 24. Iaquinta was in a classroom with kids when he allegedly began watching pornography.

Iaquinta is charged with distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal matter to children and obscene disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, he violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.