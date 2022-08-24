Sugar Factory brings photo-worthy food and drinks to Downtown Detroit next week

article

Downtown Detroit's Sugar Factory opens next week in the former Hard Rock Café spot.

It's the first Michigan location for the eatery that serves up everything from Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers to Rainbow Sliders to candy-inspired cocktails, and more.

The Sugar Factory is also known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and extravagantly decorated Insane Milkshakes.

It'll be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Campus Martius building at 45 Monroe in Detroit.

The restaurant opens Aug. 29, though reservations are filled for weeks. You can make a reservation here.