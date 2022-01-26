Sweets galore -- Sugar Factory opening Downtown Detroit location

article

Sugar Factory, an eatery known for its over-the-top food, drinks, and desserts, is coming to Detroit.

It's the first Michigan location for the international chain with photo-worthy food and drinks.

The restaurant in Bedrock’s One Campus Martius building will include indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a large candy store.

It'll be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"There’s nothing else like this internationally-recognized, celebrity-enthused brand in the market and we’re excited to watch it become a destination for Detroiters and visitors," said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Vice President of Leasing. "Sugar Factory’s lively and playful atmosphere will make an excellent addition to Downtown Detroit with both its family-friendly sweet treats and social media-worthy, over-the-top cocktails and drinks."

From Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers to Rainbow Sliders to candy-inspired cocktails, you'll find plenty of sweet treats at the Sugar Factory.

The Sugar Factory is also known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and extravagantly decorated Insane Milkshakes.

Try Cali Love featuring Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila blended with crisp apple and tropical pineapple flavor and topped with sweet key lime slices and apple rings; The Rock’s The Peoples Watermelon Cadillac Margarita, made with his Teremana Tequila; and Nick Cannon’s The Big Cloud made with a blend of Voli vodka, Selvarey rum, tropical pineapple, fresh peach and melon and topped with fluffy blue raspberry cotton candy garnish.

The Campus Martius building is at 45 Monroe in Downtown Detroit. An opening date hasn't been shared yet.