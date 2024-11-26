Suicide attempt on the Lodge stopped by Michigan State trooper

A suicide attempt by a man suffering a mental crisis on the Lodge was stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday morning.

The trooper intervened after a man was reported walking on the freeway near W. Chicago at 9:20 a.m. - then located using MDOT cameras - seen running in traffic.

The trooper eventually was able to confront the man, underneath the Chicago Blvd overpass as he was holding a pocket knife to his throat. The man cut himself on his neck and then slashed a deeper cut to his left wrist resulting in heavy bleeding, according to MSP.

After refusing to drop the knife, the trooper fired his Taser at him, which caused him to drop the weapon. The man got up and ran a short distance before being tackled and handcuffed.

The trooper immediately applied a tourniquet to the subject's arm to control the bleeding. He was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving medical and mental treatment.

"Great work by the trooper using his training and experience in order to bring the man into custody and get him the help he needed." said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw.

Prior to the incident, the suspect was allegedly involved in an intentional car crash on a street nearby. He ran to the freeway after surviving the crash.

Investigators say the man is refusing to identify himself and they are working to identify him with a fingerprint scanner.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.