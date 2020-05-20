Summer events across SE Michigan cancelled due to coronavirus concern

article

A slew of summer staples will not be held this year out of concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Funfest Events announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all of its regular festivals and concerts. There are plans for them to be rescheduled for next year, but those are in the early stages based on the COVID-19 crisis.

Cancelled 2020 Funfest Events:

May 30, 2020 - Westland Beer & Wine Festival

June 6, 2020 - St. Clair Beer and Wine Festival

June 18-21, 2020 - Summerfest in Marysville

July 2-5, 2020 - Stars & Stripes Festival

July 9-12, 2020 - Uncle Sam Jam

July 24-26, 2020 - St. Clair Riverfest

July-August 2020 - Rocking on the Riverfront Concert Series

In a statement, the company said "It is our absolute priority to protect the health and safety of everyone involved with this event. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people, but we must act responsibly during this pandemic.

"With all the current information, and ongoing restrictions coming from the State level, we strongly felt that this was the right thing to do. All our events will be rescheduled to next year at the same times if this current health crisis is no longer an issue."

Advertisement

There have been discussions over the Woodward Dream Cruise with the Berkley CruiseFest announcing a cancellation earlier on Wednesday.

RELATED: Berkley cancels CruiseFest as Metro Detroit cities consider Woodward Dream Cruise future