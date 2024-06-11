Summer Sips: Adult-only night coming to Detroit Zoo

Sip cocktails and stroll the Detroit Zoo in your best cruise attire at Summer Sips.

The July 19 event is one of several in the After Hours 21+ Event Series, which offers a chance for adults to check out the zoo without children there. It includes live entertainment, oversize yard games, zookeeper chats, access to the Dinosauria walk-through, and more.

A $60 general admission ticket gets you admission to the zoo, a free welcome drink from Griffin Claw, and six drink samples. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Attending helps support the Detroit Zoological Society.

Other 21 and up events include Spooky Spirits in October and Polar Beers in December.

Get tickets to Summer Sips here.