Sunny and warm but some thundershowers by end of week

Hello, gang: We officially welcome summer on Wednesday close to 11 a.m.

Dry weather continues through Thursday across SE Michigan. A more unsettled pattern with thundershower chances kick in Friday and lasts through the weekend.

The good news, is that no all-day soakers are in the forecast.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and pleasant with a low of 63.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 85.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, still warm and a high of 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty thundershowers and a high of 80.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, spotty thundershowers and a high of 84.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a high of 85.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



