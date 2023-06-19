Expand / Collapse search

Sunny and warm but some thundershowers by end of week

By and David Komer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Pleasant Monday night with temperatures in the 60s

Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello, gang:  We officially welcome summer on Wednesday close to 11 a.m.

Dry weather continues through Thursday across SE Michigan.  A more unsettled pattern with thundershower chances kick in Friday and lasts through the weekend.

The good news, is that no all-day soakers are in the forecast.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and pleasant with a low of 63.

Tuesday:  Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 85.

Wednesday:  Partly sunny, still warm and a high of 85.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with spotty thundershowers and a high of 80.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, spotty thundershowers and a high of 84.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a high of 85.

ENJOY,

-Luterman


 