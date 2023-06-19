Sunny and warm but some thundershowers by end of week
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello, gang: We officially welcome summer on Wednesday close to 11 a.m.
Dry weather continues through Thursday across SE Michigan. A more unsettled pattern with thundershower chances kick in Friday and lasts through the weekend.
The good news, is that no all-day soakers are in the forecast.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and pleasant with a low of 63.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 85.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, still warm and a high of 85.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty thundershowers and a high of 80.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, spotty thundershowers and a high of 84.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a high of 85.
ENJOY,
-Luterman