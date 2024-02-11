Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs get 2nd straight win after defeating 49ers in OT

article

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl, third in five seasons, after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime, becoming the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champs.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce celebrates winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Travis Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs are now among the league's greatest franchises.

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce screamed on stage after sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

The Chiefs (15-6) trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback in a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago.

Mahomes ran 8 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs' chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score, which came 14:57 into the extra period — just before what would have been the second OT.

"With all the adversity we’ve been through this season to come through tonight. ... I’m proud of the guys," said Mahomes, who earned his third Super Bowl MVP award. "This is awesome. Legendary."

After he connected with a wide-open Hardman, the Chiefs ran on the field as red-and-yellow confetti fell onto the turf.

Mahomes and Reid are now halfway to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who won six championships in 20 years together with the New England Patriots and were the most recent team to go back-to-back following the 2003-04 seasons.

The 28-year-old Mahomes becomes the fourth starting QB to win three Super Bowls — joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman — and second-youngest.

"I am going to celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade and then work my way to get back in this game next year," Mahomes said. "I am going to do whatever I can to be back in this game next year. Three-peat."

Usher performs halftime show, reportedly obtains marriage license

A steady stream of stars joined Usher during his 13-minute halftime show. H.E.R. took the field with a guitar solo, and he made a costume change into a purple and black sparkling suit with roller skates, which he used to glide in circles around the stage.

Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her "If I Ain’t Got You" while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet "My Boo," with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Lil Jon joined, starting with a rousing snippet of his "Turn Down for What" before Usher’s biggest, hit, "Yeah," began blaring on the stadium speakers.

Lil Jon and Ludacris – with shoulder pads and big afro – recreated their roles on Usher’s 2004 recording of the song from the midfield stage as the R&B star danced amid a bedazzled crowd to close the show.

Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including "U Don’t Have to Call."

Super Bowl 2024 national anthem

The Super Bowl national anthem was sung this year by country music star Reba McEntire.

The 68-year-old, three-time Grammy winner made quick but majestic work of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Earlier, Rapper Post Malone played an acoustic guitar as he sang "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with a gospel choir.

This story was reported from Detroit and Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.