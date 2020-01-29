Super Bowl snack recipes from Bubba's 33

Chef Jessica Ericson from Bubba's 33 joined us on The Nine to show us how to make their fiesta dip and their cheese chicken and chorizo nachos - both perfect snacks for watching the Big Game.

You can get the recipes below.

CHEESY CHICKEN CHORIZO NACHOS

Ingredients

Tortilla chips = 6-ounce weight

Spicy shredded chicken = ½ cup

Cooked chorizo = ¼ cup

Queso = ½ cup

Shredded cheese (Colby Jack & cheddar mix) = 1 cup

Pico de gallo = 2 tablespoons

1/8" sliced jalapenos = 6 each

Guacamole = 1 tablespoon

Sour cream = 1 tablespoon

Procedures

1. On a large plate, fan out tortilla chips to evenly cover the plate.

2. Evenly spread the shredded chicken over all the tortilla chips.

3. Evenly spread the cooked chorizo over the shredded chicken.

4. Evenly spread hot queso over the entire presentation of chips, chicken, and chorizo.

5. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the hot queso.

6. Place the plate into microwave or 250°F oven until cheese is melted.

7. Using an oven glove, remove nachos from microwave or oven.

8. Sprinkle pico de gallo over the entire presentation.

9. Place sliced jalapenos around the outer edges of the nachos.

10. Add guacamole and sour cream in the center of the presentation.

11. Serve immediately.

Chef Notes

Spicy shredded chicken - Utilize rotisserie chicken, pull the meat from the bone and tear into 1" shreds.

Mix in either chipotle puree, crushed red pepper, or your favorite dry spicy chili powder into the chicken.

Chorizo - A few fan favorites are Cacique and El Mexicano found at local grocery store.

Queso - A few fan favorites are Tostitos and Herdez found at your local grocery store.

Pico de gallo - Homemade, store-prepared, or you could use fresh diced tomatoes and onions.

BUBBA'S 33 FIESTA DIP

Ingredients:

2 cups Beef and Bean Mix* (below)

1 cup shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese blend

Fresh Sliced Jalapenos (to taste)

1 cup Chunky Guacamole* (below)

½ cup diced tomatoes

2 Tablespoons sliced black olives

Sour Cream

Tortilla Chips

Directions:

Place warm Beef and Bean Mixture in bottom of 2 qt shallow casserole or baking pan

Top with cheese and Jalapeno slices, place under broiler until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Place guacamole in center of dish. Scatter tomatoes and olives around the guacamole.

Place a small scoop of sour cream on each side of the guacamole.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips! (warm tortilla chips in a low oven for best flavor)

Beef and Bean Mix:

1 lb Ground Beef

2 strips bacon, chopped fine

½ cup onions, diced fine

2 tsp minced garlic

1 TBS Chili Powder

1 cup prepared salsa (use your favorite)

1 can refried beans

1 chipotle pepper, chopped fine

Place ground beef and bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat and cook until beef is browned. Use a spoon to crumble as it cooks. Drain off excess fat. Place back on heat, add onions and garlic and cook 5 more minutes. Add remaining ingredients, heat through and simmer on low flame for 15 minutes. Use immediately or cool and reheat as needed.

Chunky Guacamole:

2 Fresh Avocados, ripe

1 TBS Fresh Lime juice

½ tsp salt

2 TBS chopped fresh tomato

2 TBS chopped fresh red onion

1 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

Peel avocados and remove pit. Place avocados in a bowl with lime juice and salt and mash to a chunky consistency. Fold in tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a spatula. Use immediately or place in an airtight container and use within 1 day.

Notes: Easily serves 3-4 guests, you can double quantities and place in a larger dish to serve a larger crowd.