Super drunk: Troy man's BAC hits almost 4 times legal limit, police say

Troy Police arrested a man last week they said was found slumped over and passed out behind the wheel – and his blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

Police were called to Buscemi's on Rochester Road around 9 p.m. on Friday Nov. 8 to check on a man was slumped behind the wheel in the parking lot.

Police said the 2020 Toyota RAV4 was parked with the engine running and the driver asleep at the wheel. When police woke up the 41-year-old man, they immediately noticed the smell of alcohol coming from his car.

Troy Police conducted multiple sobriety tests, which officers said he performed poorly.

He then submitted to a preliminary breath test, which hit .24% – three times the legal limit of .08. After being arrested, he was tested again with a chemical breath test of .305% and .309%.

During a search of his car, police said they found a partial bottle of bourbon on the front passenger seat.

The man was issued a citation for driving with a BAC over .17% – the definition of super drunk in the state of Michigan.