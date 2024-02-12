Supernatural Brewing hosting Michigan-made beer tasting event

article

Sample Michigan made beers at Livonia's Supernatural Brewing this week.

The event will feature 20-30 locally crafted brews, along with an appetizer buffet and prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets are $29 in advance and $39 at the door. Get tickets here.

Supernatural hosts several beer tasting events at the brewery at 36685 Plymouth Rd. The brewery also regularly features special releases and events surrounding those releases.