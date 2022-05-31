Support blood cancer patients at Detroit Zoo scavenger hunt

article

A scavenger hunt and safari walk this weekend at the Detroit Zoo will help raise money for blood cancer patients.

The annual event being held Saturday supports the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. Participants can do the scavenger hunt or just walk around the zoo.

For children ages 5-13 registration is $35, for participants ages 14 and up, registration in $50. Children under five are free.

This includes admission to the zoo, a raffle, giveaways, lunch, a shirt and free parking. Participants can register as a team or as an individual. Ticket packages are available.

Register here.